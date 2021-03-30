Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.50 Million

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will announce sales of $132.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.97 million and the lowest is $131.60 million. Stratasys reported sales of $132.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $557.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.99 million to $562.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $609.10 million, with estimates ranging from $566.49 million to $633.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 67.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 708,277 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 123,926 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 964,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth about $10,541,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Stratasys by 102.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 424,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

