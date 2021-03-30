Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,118.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,480,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,041. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 60,834 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

