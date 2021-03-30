Zacks Investment Management Has $1.98 Million Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of M.D.C. worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 4,109.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 217,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.78%.

MDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

