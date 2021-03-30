Zacks Investment Management Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.