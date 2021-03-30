Zacks Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

MAN opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

