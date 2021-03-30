Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,171,000 after acquiring an additional 81,444 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 330,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 65.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194,920 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.08.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXR opened at $133.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.04. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $134.66.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.