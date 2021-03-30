Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an exploration and production company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of onshore, unconventional crude oil and natural gas resources principally in the United States. Oasis Petroleum Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OAS. MKM Partners started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oasis Petroleum from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.06.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $60.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $65.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,390,000.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.