Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Hold

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.45. 757,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,645,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 244,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.