Zacks Investment Research Lowers comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Separately, Loop Capital raised comScore from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that comScore will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,784,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in comScore by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 771,572 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in comScore by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 664,651 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in comScore by 77.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in comScore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 129,951 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

