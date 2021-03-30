Zacks Investment Research Lowers Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $274.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $390,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,348.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,374 shares of company stock worth $5,021,715. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after acquiring an additional 988,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 391,680 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 349,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 110.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 100,525 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.