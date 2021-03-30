Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) to “Buy”

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:CZNC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. 19,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,915. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $386.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. Equities analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 287,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,026,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,360,000 after acquiring an additional 50,189 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens & Northern (CZNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.