ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on ZEAL Network and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.00. ZEAL Network has a twelve month low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a twelve month high of €24.40 ($28.71).

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

