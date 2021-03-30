Zealium Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $37,894.24 and $111.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00023746 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium Token Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,090,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,090,256 tokens. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.