Zebra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 165.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 41.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $42,067.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,236.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,006 shares of company stock worth $746,903. 12.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PKBK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. 21,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $240.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

Parke Bancorp Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

