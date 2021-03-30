Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $164,000 Stock Position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,178 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in OP Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in OP Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OP Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OP Bancorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS OPBK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 97,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

OPBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

