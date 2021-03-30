Zebra Capital Management LLC Invests $265,000 in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,178,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,214,000 after buying an additional 1,004,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Calix by 1,301.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,442,000 after buying an additional 762,707 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter worth $17,425,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,989,000 after buying an additional 355,071 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of CALX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,731. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

