Zebra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 51.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALX traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,676. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.02 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.43 and a 200-day moving average of $269.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

