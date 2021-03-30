Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Zynex worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynex by 1,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,992,000 after acquiring an additional 412,732 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zynex by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 149,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 83,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Zynex by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 275,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

NASDAQ:ZYXI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. 3,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.04 million, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.