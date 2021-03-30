Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,982 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 290.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DAKT remained flat at $$6.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.50 million, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

