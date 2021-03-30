ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Short Interest Update

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, an increase of 182.0% from the February 28th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS ZENYF opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.22 million, a PE ratio of -187.41 and a beta of 0.28. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

