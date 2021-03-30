Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZRSEF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $370.00 on Monday. Zur Rose Group has a 1-year low of $363.80 and a 1-year high of $547.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.74.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.