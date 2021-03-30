Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $569.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,809. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $213.29 and a 12-month high of $603.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $557.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

