Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys Shares of 11,500 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 263,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 90,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $177.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,018. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

