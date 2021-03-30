Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.76. 7,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.30 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

