Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

BWA traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $46.28. 13,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,673. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $50.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.