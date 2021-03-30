Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases New Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in RPM International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in RPM International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 365,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in RPM International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RPM International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of RPM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,227. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit