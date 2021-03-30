Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases New Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in RPM International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in RPM International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 365,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in RPM International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RPM International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of RPM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,227. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

