Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 11,200 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,086,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Garmin by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 988,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after purchasing an additional 93,674 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,663. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

