$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

SEE stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $45.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,509. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sealed Air by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $31,157,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 649,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

