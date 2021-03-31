10,324 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. 35,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,242. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

