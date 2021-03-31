10,695 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.7% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $230.02. 431,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,245,727. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.23 and a 200 day moving average of $263.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.