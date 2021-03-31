110,604 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. Intellectus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Skillz as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKLZ. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. 180,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,514,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

