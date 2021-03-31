12,000 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

