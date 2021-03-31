$127.02 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to announce $127.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. Anaplan reported sales of $103.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $553.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.50 million to $554.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $693.97 million, with estimates ranging from $683.70 million to $712.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%.

PLAN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $3,640,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,435 shares in the company, valued at $106,027,295.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,318 shares of company stock worth $16,734,339. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock traded up $3.24 on Friday, reaching $53.85. 4,870,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,200. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

