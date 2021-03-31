1,382 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.27. 5,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,027. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $357.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

