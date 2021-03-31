1,451 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $99,698,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after acquiring an additional 291,084 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.81.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $362.31. 25,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.05 and its 200-day moving average is $308.13. The firm has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.16 and a twelve month high of $379.13.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.