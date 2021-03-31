14,673 Shares in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.07% of Castle Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after acquiring an additional 352,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 340,767 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $17,476,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,433,000 after purchasing an additional 177,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $10,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,151,661.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 910,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,141,544.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $948,326.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,993 shares of company stock worth $22,859,757. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -365.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

