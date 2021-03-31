174,999 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 174,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,453. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

