18,193 Shares in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,118,000 after purchasing an additional 131,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 164,200 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $48,119.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 6,979 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $197,017.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,985 shares of company stock worth $3,562,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.14 million, a PE ratio of 527.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.