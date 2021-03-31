19,033 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,033 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Quanta Services by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Quanta Services by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $88.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.49.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.