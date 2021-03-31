24,178 Shares in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.08% of First Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276 over the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

