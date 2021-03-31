$29.50 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $30.00 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $122.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.55 million to $122.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $126.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.37 million.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $327.74 million, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

