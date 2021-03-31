$29.50 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $30.00 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $122.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.55 million to $122.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $126.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.37 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.67% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $327.74 million, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.
