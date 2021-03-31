3,592 Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Purchased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.00. 483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,707. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $177.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.23.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

