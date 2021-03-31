3,996 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,459,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,552,000 after buying an additional 567,500 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,449,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after buying an additional 87,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,002,000 after buying an additional 49,666 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,086,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,416,000 after buying an additional 65,166 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit