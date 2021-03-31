3,996 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Acquired by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,459,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,552,000 after buying an additional 567,500 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,449,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after buying an additional 87,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,002,000 after buying an additional 49,666 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,086,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,416,000 after buying an additional 65,166 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

