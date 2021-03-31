3D L Capital Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.5% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.81. 20,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.36 and a 1 year high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

