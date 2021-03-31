3D L Capital Management LLC Makes New $949,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,544,632 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $218,519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,012,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.50. The company had a trading volume of 228,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,374. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

