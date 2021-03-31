3D L Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAGP. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of PAGP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

