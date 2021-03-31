3D L Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 330,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,786,000 after buying an additional 30,216 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.69. 16,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.67 and its 200-day moving average is $243.16. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $217.33 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

