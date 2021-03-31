3D L Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,292 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. Walmart comprises 2.2% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.54. 210,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,561,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.94 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.06. The company has a market cap of $384.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

