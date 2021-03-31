4,274 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.42. 276,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,909. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $121.77 and a 1 year high of $209.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

