$487.69 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report $487.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $386.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

COG opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.